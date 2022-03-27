Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - 23 March 2022

Highlights

• As of 25 March, over 3.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine (over 2.2 million to Poland, over 579,000 to Romania, over 379,000 to Republic of Moldova, close to 343,000 to Hungary, and over 545,000 to other countries).

• Women and children make up 90% of the population. UNICEF is working with host governments, civil society and municipal partners to ensure their protection, in line with the European Union (EU) Temporary Protection Directive, and address immediate health & nutrition, education, early childhood development, social protection and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs.

• UNICEF has scaled up capacity within established country programmes in Belarus, Republic of Moldova, and Romania, has established offices in Poland and is finalizing an exchange of letters to support government led refugee response programs in Czech Republic, Hungary (where UNICEF has a large presence) and Slovak Republic.

• UNICEF has deployed 122 surge missions (child protection, WASH, social protection emergency coordination, operations, supply & logistics) to Poland (53), Moldova (15), Romania (14), Hungary (10), Slovakia (5), Czech Republic (4), and through the Regional Office (21).

• UNICEF has six operational “Blue Dots” (Romania, Moldova) and one under pilot (Poland), through which 24,263 people have been reached. Establishment of 26 more is being accelerated for Hungary (4), Moldova (4), Poland (10), Romania (3), and Slovak Republic (5), which when operational will reach at least 13,000 people, including 5,200 children per day.

• As of 23 March, UNICEF has USD 28.8 million available against its USD 73.1 million ask for the refugee response under this humanitarian appeal. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of 25 March, over 3.7 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into Europe. Over sixty percent (2.2 million people), have arrived in Poland, with significant caseloads (579,800) in Romania, Moldova (379,204), Hungary (342,738) and Slovakia (267,702).1 With intensified fighting in South-Central Ukraine, particularly in and around Mariupol and Odessa, an increase of refugees is anticipated in the Republic of Moldova and Romania.

Women and children, constitute about 90 percent of those who have fled Ukraine,2 and are extremely vulnerable to significant risks, including human trafficking and exploitation, as evidenced in a recent Europol warning. UNICEF and partners have thus prioritised dissemination of related awareness messages, alerts and information.

For children arriving in neighbouring countries, particularly unaccompanied and separated children, there remains critical need to ensure safety, stability, minimum protection standards and access to services in reception facilities across the region. UNICEF and UNHCR issued a joint statement calling for protection of unaccompanied and separated and children fleeing Ukraine, urging neighbouring countries to ensure immediate identification, registration and safe spaces for children and families linked to national child protection systems and expand capacity of emergency care arrangements.