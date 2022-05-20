Essential Concepts and Best Practices for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), Ukrainian Refugee Response

What does MHPSS refer to?

MHPSS is an umbrella term used in humanitarian and emergency contexts for mental health and psychosocial interventions that includes any support which people receive to protect and promote their well-being and prevent and treat mental health conditions.

Which sectors should include MHPSS?

All sectors of emergency response need to allocate resources and consider integrating mental health and psychosocial support into their programming (e.g. Psychological First Aid training) to ensure the safety of refugees and staff. HOW services are delivered matters most, either promoting recovery or elevating stress reactions.