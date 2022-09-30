Education Working Group (EWG) Bi-weekly Meeting

Main Points discussed

• The Education Working Group (EWG) conducted on 21 September 2022. 39 representatives of member organizations were present.

• Introduction done by UNICEF.

• The following presentations were done:

o CARE – in cooperation with PCPM – catch up classes over the weekends, psychological support (together with PAH), supporting teachers and assistants as part of non-formal education – reaching them out to respond to specific needs and identify children with MHPSS challenges or edu problems.

o UNICEF – back to school strategy with news on enrolment data.

o Nativated – in cooperation with Save the Chldren – Polish language support through a platform. Looking for new teachers and participants.

