Donors making a difference: In Ukraine emergency

WHO has issued an appeal for funding to support Ukraine’s health services and care for the country’s refugees. To learn more, or to donate, visit the WHO Foundation.

Supported by donors, WHO takes prompt action to bolster health services in Ukraine

WHO has sent large shipments of medical supplies to Ukraine and released US$ 5.2 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to respond to the country’s urgent health needs.

WHO shipments have arrived in Poland bearing 76 metric tonnes of emergency health supplies bound for Ukraine. The shipments included supplies for surgery, trauma and health care, along with freezers, refrigerators, ice packs and cool boxes.

“WHO is on the ground, working with our partners to respond, to assess the impact of the conflict on the health of Ukraine’s people and its health system and to deliver essential medical supplies from our hub in Dubai,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week as the crisis unfolded.

WHO is also exploring solutions to maintain the country’s supply of medical oxygen and other life-saving treatments, amid disrupted supply lines.

The money in WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies comes from 24 donor countries whose pooled contributions allow WHO to respond quickly to disease outbreaks and emergencies – often within the first 24 hours, a critical time in a crisis. Created in 2015, the Fund is one of WHO’s most powerful tools for responding in acute health emergencies.