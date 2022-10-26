Displacement Patterns, Protection Risks and Needs of Refugees from Ukraine - Regional Protection Analysis # 1

Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania & Slovakia

Data as of 30 September 2022

Key findings and recommendations

This regional analysis is based on more than 34,000 interviews with refugees from Ukraine conducted by UNHCR and partners in Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia between mid-May and end September, complemented with focus group discussions conducted in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The report presents an overview of refugees’ demographic profiles and displacement patterns and main findings regarding protection risks, priority needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine.

1. 178% OF RESPONDENTS HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FROM IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS

This refugee crisis is characterized by high levels of family separation. Some 78% of respondents reported having to separate from immediate family members due to their departure from Ukraine. The vast majority of refugees from Ukraine are women and children, with dynamics around family separation resulting in a large proportion of single female caregivers who are acting as primary breadwinners for their families. Whilst many respondents indicated that family separations occurred as a result of restrictions on freedom of movement for men due to martial law, a large percentage equally indicated that their family members remaining in Ukraine did not wish to leave at the time they departed, or were unable to depart, for financial or other reasons.

Family separation in a refugee context can exacerbate several protection risks including gender- based violence, human trafficking, exploitation, isolation and trauma, particularly for persons with specific needs, such as unaccompanied and separated children, older persons and persons with disabilities. Working to mitigate these risks, including through prioritizing the prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV), protection of children, prevention of trafficking and supporting the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of refugees in host countries, needs to remain a key focus of the refugee response. In addition, the effective and early inclusion of refugees into national systems – including access to the employment market, social protection, health and education services - is key to helping support their self-sufficiency and mitigating these protection risks.

Rights to family unity and family life are well established in international and regional law, whilst family unity provides an essential framework of protection in displacement. Given the scale of family separation amongst refugees from Ukraine, many families may require access to swift, effective and flexible family reunification procedures as and when they are able to reunite with relatives. This needs to include effective routes to family reunification for individuals who may not fall within the scope of the Temporary Protection Directive, ensuring that families are able to swiftly reunify and stay together.