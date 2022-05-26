Disability needs of Ukrainian people in Poland

Key Findings

• 45% reported at least some difficulty in one or more domains (16% had a lot of difficulty or could not function at all in one or more domains)

• 47% of individuals who reported at least some limitation in functioning have limitations in two or more domains

• 40% need at least one assistive product (12% excl. spectacles)

• 38% use at least one assistive product (10% excl. spectacles)

• 80% of individuals using an assistive product other than spectacles paid out of pocket or received it from family or friends

• 8% have an unmet need for at least one assistive product (5% excl. spectacles)

• 61% of individuals with an unmet need for an assistive product other than spectacles identified cost as a barrier to accessing the product.