CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 March 2022

Poland

Conflict re-escalationin Ukraine since 24 February forced over 3.67 million people to leave their homes and seek safety in neighbouring countries, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Russia. Over 2.17 million people had crossed into Poland as at 23 March. This number constitutes about 60% of all the people who fled Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Displaced people are sheltering in 28 reception centres and 26 collective sites across Ukraine, rented accommodation, or with friends and relatives. National and international responders, as well as volunteers, are coordinating and implementing the delivery of assistance for the displaced. Shelter, food, and healthcare assistance are being provided. Long-term coordination and assistance are highly needed because of the high numbers of refugees. The large majority of the displaced are women and children who face the risk of human trafficking and sexual violence during their journey and in the overcrowded centres.

Go to Poland page

Somalia

4.1 million people throughout Somalia are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and above food security outcomes for the period February--March 2022. This is caused by the compounded impact of worsening drought conditions and conflict. Income has decreased significantly for households that depend on pastoralism and agriculture as their main source of livelihood, lowering their purchasing power. Many households are facing widening food consumption gaps. They are unable to afford food and water because of rising costs linked to drought-related shortages, further compounded by the secondary impacts of conflict in Ukraine. Somalia relies on imports from Russia and Ukraine for up to 90% of the country's wheat supply. Conflict in Ukraine resulted in import disruptions, increasing the prices of wheat and fuel. The rise in fuel costs has driven up the cost of transport and food items. Food needs are expected to increase across the country.

Go to Somalia page

Zimbabwe

A prolonged dry spell since November, a poor rainy season (November--March) and high temperatures resulted in the disruption of agricultural activities such as land preparation and planting. A below-average harvest season is expected between April--May. Agricultural land planted with finger millet decreased by 40%, cotton by 23%, pearl millet by 25%, sorghum by 2%, and maize by 1% between the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 planting seasons. Farmers are already reporting crops wilting and fears of food shortages. Some areas of Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, and the Matebeleland provinces are the most affected. In Chiredzi district, Masvingo province, about 167,500 people (nearly 60% of its population) are expected to face the risk of food shortages and increased need for health and WASH (especially water boreholes rehabilitation) services. Grain prices are expected to increase. Cross-border displacement to Mozambique and South Africa is also likely as those affected seek better economic opportunities.

Go to Zimbabwe page