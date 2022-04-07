Poland + 1 more

Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CPSWG) in Poland (6 April 2022)

Refugee Response Plan

  • Major protection risks for children: separation from parents or other relatives, witnessing violence, disruptions of social and community structures, school dropouts

  • UASC at heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation, including GBV and trafficking

  • Absence of systematic registration or verification of refugee children upon arrival and crossing the border

  • Need for coordination structures and referral pathway

  • Limited information about services

  • National systems (Child protection and others, such as alternative care or guardianship arrangements) under intense pressure

  • Volunteers without specialized training on child safeguarding, PSEA, best interest procedures, GBV; limited vetting or screening

  • High levels of distress requiring MHPSS services for children and caregivers

