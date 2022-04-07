Poland + 1 more
Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CPSWG) in Poland (6 April 2022)
Refugee Response Plan – narrative and outlined activities
Major protection risks for children: separation from parents or other relatives, witnessing violence, disruptions of social and community structures, school dropouts
UASC at heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation, including GBV and trafficking
Absence of systematic registration or verification of refugee children upon arrival and crossing the border
Need for coordination structures and referral pathway
Limited information about services
National systems (Child protection and others, such as alternative care or guardianship arrangements) under intense pressure
Volunteers without specialized training on child safeguarding, PSEA, best interest procedures, GBV; limited vetting or screening
High levels of distress requiring MHPSS services for children and caregivers