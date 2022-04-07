Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CPSWG) in Poland (6 April 2022)

Refugee Response Plan – narrative and outlined activities

Major protection risks for children: separation from parents or other relatives, witnessing violence, disruptions of social and community structures, school dropouts

UASC at heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation, including GBV and trafficking

Absence of systematic registration or verification of refugee children upon arrival and crossing the border

Need for coordination structures and referral pathway

Limited information about services

National systems (Child protection and others, such as alternative care or guardianship arrangements) under intense pressure

Volunteers without specialized training on child safeguarding, PSEA, best interest procedures, GBV; limited vetting or screening