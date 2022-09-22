Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Assists Over 80,000 Ukrainian Refugees in Poland During First Stage of Relief Activities

Between March 5 and September 18, 2022, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) has provided material assistance to 80,850 refugees from war-torn Ukraine. The assistance consisted in both financial and material aid (food and non-food items), including 25,000 Biedronka gift cards at a value of 2,000 PLN per card, 13,918 Sodexo cash cards worth 1,000 PLN per card, 40,134 environmentally friendly blankets, and 11,617 bags of multigrain biscuits that can serve as nutrition supplements.

BTCF focused its aid to the most vulnerable segments of the population, including women with children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, who had been forced to leave their homes in search of protection and safety. Seeking to help as many people as possible, in addition to Warsaw, Tzu Chi volunteers carried out distributions in other Polish cities that have which have recorded large numbers of refugees such as Lublin, Poznan, and Opole, holding a total of 234 large scale distributions around the country.

People fleeing from war often think only about how to get to a safe place. Forced to leave in a hurry, many cannot bring even the most essential things such as food, clothing, and basic necessities. Therefore, the help provided by BTCF was of great relevance for the recipients. At a distribution in Warsaw in March, one of the aid recipients expressed: “It is happiness to know that tomorrow we will not have to starve. I have two grandsons and I will to buy them something that will make them happy.” Another recipient expressed her gratitude for the gift cards that allowed the purchase of both food and non-food items: “It is important that we will have not only food but also other products of first necessity,” she said.

Many people who received the help from Tzu Chi could not believe something like this could happen. “First I thought it must be a misunderstanding. It was so unexpected and wonderful. I kept telling everybody that we would receive gift cards, and today we got them!” said one aid recipient named Irina. “My husband and I have eight children. When I heard that a card would be given to each family member I cried from joy. I think with these cards we will have food supplies for our family for half a year or more,” said aid recipient Natalia.

The Ukrainian refugees indicated that the financial support from BTCF means a lot, but in addition, they were touched by the love and care shared by the BTCF volunteers. At a distribution in Poznan, Senator Marcin Bosacki noted: "The government is helping, local government is helping, European Union is helping too, but it is heavy and costly, so we need support and assistance from the other countries. We are so grateful to Tzu Chi foundation and the Taiwanese people to deliver this kind of help.”

“The support from people from all over the world is priceless. I always knew that Ukraine will win but now I’m completely sure of that,” emphasized aid recipient Irina.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is a global non-profit humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen. Its missions of medicine, charity, education, and humanistic culture have brought relief to 128 countries. The heart of Tzu Chi is embedded in its name: in Chinese, “Tzu” means compassion and “Chi” relief, to relieve the suffering of those in need while creating a better world for all through compassion, love and hope. For more information, visit tzuchi.us.

For additional information and media inquiries, please write to Johan Alwall, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, johan.alwall@us.tzuchi.org.