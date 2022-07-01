ACAPS Thematic Report - Migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border (update), 01 July 2022

This report outlines the living conditions and needs of migrants and asylum seekers stranded in the Poland-Belarus border area as a result of a political crisis and migration policies.

Since July 2021, thousands of people have been trying to reach the EU by crossing from Belarus into Poland. Following an increase in crossing attempts, Poland declared an emergency status in September, preventing people from crossing. The Government has announced lifting the emergency status on 1 July 2022.

Key considerations: