ACAPS Briefing Note - Refugee influx from Ukraine, 25 May 2022

CRISIS OVERVIEW

Approximately 3.5 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since 24 February 2022. This number corresponds to roughly 53% of the 6.5 million people who have fled Ukraine because of the war (UNHCR accessed 23/05/2022). Although many Ukrainians choose Poland as a destination because of its cultural and linguistic proximity, the vast length of its border, and a large Ukrainian diaspora already living in the country, it is uncertain how many migrants and refugees intend to stay in Poland and how many have already moved to other locations (Politico 11/03/2022).

Almost 50% of migrants and refugees from Ukraine interviewed at the border indicated their intention to stay in the country for the duration of the war. Others sought to reach other European countries, such as Germany (17%), Spain (5%), Denmark (3%), Italy (3%), and France (3%) (INTERSOS 10/05/2022). Over one million people had registered for PESEL (the Polish electronic system for social security) to receive a personal identification number in Poland (UNHCR accessed 17/05/2022). According to UNHCR projections from April, more than 4.3 million people will have entered Poland from Ukraine by December 2022, and 2.6 million people will likely remain in the country and require humanitarian assistance (UNHCR 25/04/2022).