YMCA supports communities affected by Typhoon Goni

On 1st November 2020, the Philippines were hit by Super Typhoon Goni (also known as Rolly). The Bicol region was the most affected with nearly 400,000 people displaced. This, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

About 361,000 people are sheltering in evacuation centres across the affected regions, while another 54,400 are being hosted by relatives and friends. Thus far, some 11 towns are reported to be cut off and at least 10,000 houses destroyed or damaged, including more than 300 houses buried under volcanic rock. Power lines and telecommunication links are also disrupted. Initial reports indicate damage to some 16,900 hectares of cropland, affecting about 18,000 farmers, with production losses estimated at 66,600 metric tons of rice, corn and high-value crops, valued at about $24 million. (Source UN)

The Bicol region is home to 5 million people, with over 2000 YMCA members. Albay YMCA was partially damaged -- its fences and gate were torn down and some of their roofs disintegrated. Fortunately, the YMCA staff and their families in the Philippines are all safe. They have quickly assessed the situation to plan the response. "We have short- and long-term plans to help the affected communities in the Bicol region, which we will implement with the YMCAs of Albay and Camarines Sur," shares Pablito Tabucol, the National General Secretary of YMCA Philippines.

The short-term plan includes the delivery of emergency shelter supplies to the two heavily affected areas of Albay and Camarines Sur. These include water, food, clothes, hygiene kits and masks.

The long-term plan includes installation of water tanks providing drinking water in various evacuation centers and the provision of generators or solar powered lights to energize the centers especially at night.