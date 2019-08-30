WV Task Force rolls out actions to end insurgency

By Jaime S. Cabag, Jr.

ILOILO CITY, Aug. 30 (PIA) – The Western Visayas Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) has started rolling out actions in support to the implementation of the Whole-of-Nation Approach toward ending the 50-year old insurgency problem.

A series of orientations, meetings and workshops has been held here to organize the regional task force and its 12 clusters and draw up implementation plans emanating from member-agencies especially those which constitute the Regional Development Council and Regional Peace and Order Council.

Following the national set-up, the clusters are: Local Government Empowerment; Sectoral Unification Capacity Building, Empowerment and Mobilization; Localized Peace Engagement; International Engagement; Legal Cooperation; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support; E-CLIP and Amnesty Program; Strategic Communication; Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management; Basic Services; Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment; and, Infrastructure, Resource Management and Employment.

During an orientation-workshop held recently here, DENR Secretary and Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security Roy A. Cimatu said the whole-of-nation approach will strike at the roots of communist insurgency through convergence in the delivery of basic services and social development packages to conflict-affected and vulnerable communities.

This approach shows President Rodrigo Duterte’s deep understanding of the communist insurgency in the country, said Cimatu. Its enabling measure is Executive Order No. 70.

Since poverty is the breeding ground of insurgency, Cimatu also said that we have to tame poverty through inclusive social and sustainable development.

Addressing the local government officials present, he said political will is also needed in resolving the problem.

Other officials have been seeing the problem from the same plane, saying good governance is the key to solving it.

A concrete example of how the whole-of-nation approach can work was the recent medical and dental action program organized jointly by the 12th and 61st battalions of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army in Barangay Can-awan, Libacao, Aklan wherein varied services were delivered to the residents of the community across the Aklan River.

Thanking stakeholders who supported the initiative, 61st IB Commander Lt. Col. Joel Benedict Batara remarked that through a whole-of-nation approach or partnership, we can help as many barangays as possible.

“We can reach the mountains together serving the underprivileged," he said.

DILG Region VI headed by Director Ariel Iglesia earlier apprised those involved in the regional task force of the next steps that will be undertaken to sustain ELCAC efforts in the region. (JBG/PIA6)