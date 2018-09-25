25 Sep 2018

World Vision sets up child-friendly spaces in Benguet

Report
from World Vision
Published on 25 Sep 2018

World Vision opened last September 22, Saturday its first dedicated ‘safe spaces’ for children affected by Typhoon Ompong (International name Mangkhut). The spaces allow children to continue learning, playing, and start coming to terms with the disaster. The first Child-Friendly Space (CFS) was set up in Itogon, community of Benguet province where the highest number of death toll was recorded due to landslides.

“Some children have literally seen houses buried while some as young as 4 years old had to hike for up to 5 kilometres to get to safety," said Rommel Fuerte, World Vision's National Director.

“Our immediate priority was to deliver emergency essentials like hygiene and emergency shelter kits, non-food items like blankets and mosquito nets to families, " Fuerte added. Along with these interventions, the setting up of child-friendly spaces was also urgently needed to address the children’s emotional needs, as well their protection.

Joel, one of the children who frequents the space said that the CFS is his happy place.

“I’ve seen destroyed houses. I’m here at the evacuation centre with only my sister because our parents have to work in Baguio and Nueva Ecija. I love it here because I have many playmates and the place is beautiful,” he shared.

4-year old Vic, on the other hand, was able to express what he experienced while playing with the toys.

“When the alphabet building blocks he was playing with started to crumble, he said it was like their house. I told him I’ll hold the blocks for him. He looked at me and smiled. It was heart- warming,” shared Janina Diolata, WV staff facilitating the child-friendly space.

World Vision continues to work alongside different stakeholders to ensure that children’s needs are met. Psychological first aid training will be provided to teachers in partnership with health and education departments, Saint Louis University-Sunflower and Hawak Kamay Norte volunteers so they can integrate the intervention in their classrooms.

To date, World Vision has reached more than 1800 families or 9000 individuals. It targets to assist 10,000 families through provision of relief packs and support to early recovery. Xxx

About World Vision

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

