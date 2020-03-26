World Vision provides huge tents and mobile storage for COVID-19 frontliners

26 March 2020, Quezon City --- Child-focused humanitarian agency World Vision yesterday turned over huggy tents to help augment the shortage of hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila.

In coordination with the Department of Health, the tents to be used for triage and emergency room (ER) extensions, were installed in two (2) referral hospitals namely the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City, partly identified by the government to manage COVID-19 cases.

Other tent distributions are underway for East Avenue Medical Center also in Quezon City and New Bilibid Prison Hospital in Muntinlupa.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC), on the other hand, also received one Wik Hall, a robust mobile storage unit, from World Vision to add to their medical facilities.

The six rectangular and framed tents measuring six by seven meters are waterproof, rot-proof, fire retardant and UV-stabilized, meaning it is protected from the intensity of fire and the long-term degradation from UV radiation. Another mobile storage tent measures 10 by 32 meters.

In a message to government partners, World Vision National Director Rommel V. Fuerte expressed the organization’s full support to medical frontliners in the fight against the deadly disease.

Helping secure their medical needs is equal to protecting the community and families, especially children.

World Vision, a humanitarian organization, is also globally concerned about the special needs of the children and their high vulnerability to the impacts of this health emergency.

“Let us continue to work with the national government agencies and local government units in mitigating possible secondary impact of this pandemic to the children,” Fuerte pointed out.

Fuerte added that children could witness families struggling with government lockdowns that prevent their parents from earning a living. Children may lose a parent or an adult caregiver because of the disease. School closures, home quarantines, and psychological distress add up to the negative effects on children’s emotional, social and physical well-being.

As early as January, World Vision has so far reached at least 66,500 individuals within its served communities nationwide through awareness drives about COVID-19 touching on infection prevention and control (IPC) measures including proper hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and early detection of signs and symptoms.

In the next weeks, World Vision through its emergency response also looks into providing health workers with essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and health facilities disinfectant kits, while identified vulnerable communities would be provided family sanitation kits and livelihood assistance.

On March 25, DOH reported 636 confirmed cases and 38 deaths caused by the virus nationwide. With the daily escalating number of confirmed patients, the Malacañang has asked the Congress to declare a national emergency and grant the President Rodrigo Duterte additional emergency powers to address the COVID-19 crisis.

