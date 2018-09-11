World Vision prepares as potential super typhoon nears Philippines

With typhoon Mangkhut set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next 24 hours, World Vision prepares response team to respond in alignment with the government's national and local disaster response efforts.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the typhoon is at 1,820 km East of Southern Luzon, moving West at 30kilometer per hour (km/h). It threatens Northern Luzon with heavy rains expected over the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Batanes. Mangkhut, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 160 km/h and gustiness of up to 195 km/h, could strengthen into a super typhoon while it remains over water.

"Our staff on the ground are currently monitoring our assisted areas along the possible trail of the typhoon. Let us continue to pray that this typhoon will not further gain strength as it moves towards the country," said Ajab-Aram Macapagat, World Vision's Director of Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs in the Philippines. World Vision currently works with vulnerable families in the province of Isabela, north of Manila, assisting over 2,000 children through its development programs.

Meanwhile, the government is leading the preparations for the possible aftermath of Mangkhut. Citizens have been advised as early as Monday, September 10, to be prepared as the typhoon nears the country. Local disaster risk reduction and management councils of areas likely to be hit, including national agencies concerned have been alerted. The social welfare and development said that it has P1.7B worth of standby funds and prepositioned emergency supplies.

World Vision also has prepositioned relief items good for 4,000 families ready to be mobilized as needed. The organization is an active member of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), working with key partners including local governments, local and international non-government organizations and UN agencies to ensure families in urban and rural communities are prepared even before disasters strike. xxx

About World Vision

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

For more information, spokespeople, photos and interviews, please contact:

G.jeff Lamigo, PR and Communications Manager

gjeff_lamigo@wvi.org

+639175848212

Joy Maluyo, Field and Emergency Communications Officer

florencejoy_maluyo@wvi.org

+639778301914