World Vision Philippines: COVID-19 Emergency Response (Cover) - External Report | Three Months On

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first documented last December 2019. As the number of cases continued to rise and the threat of the disease became more imminent, the World Health Organization (WHO) elevated the viral outbreak from a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) to a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

World Vision launched its largest humanitarian response in its 70-year history, catering to more than 70 countries, including the Philippines. The organisation immediately mobilised its partners, resources and manpower for a nationwide emergency response, covering 24 provinces, 43 municipalities.