World Vision deploys response team to super typhoon-stricken Bicol provinces

In the wake of supertyphoon Goni (local name Rolly), child-focused humanitarian agency World Vision dispatches team as it firms up its response to initially assist 10,000 families or 50,000 individuals in the affected communities of the ravaged Bicol region, south of Manila.

"Thousands of children and their families are now displaced and taking shelter in evacuation centres. Our goal is to assess their condition, be on the ground the soonest possible and support the local government's initial relief efforts as necessary," shares Ajab-Aram Macapagat, World Vision's Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs (HEA) director.

Field staff based in the Bicol provinces namely Albay, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur continue to coordinate with local government offices for its rapid assessments as they look into immediate and expressed needs of the people affected.

"Our teams on ground are now joining inter-agency assessments. Our Disaster management team from Metro Manila will also be deployed today to augment the manpower in those areas," he adds.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report shows that 372,716 families or 1,468,296 persons in Regions 2, 3, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, and 5 are affected. 114,383 families or 416,195 persons are staying in evacuation centers and informal settlements.

Aside from the devastating impact of the typhoon, the threat of COVID-19 pandemic has also been a lingering concern of the affected families.

"We continue to urge everyone to continue praying for the families who bore the brunt of the typhoon. We also urge our leaders to prioritize the welfare of the children, who are vulnerable to abuse and even distress during disasters. Let us also come together to support them in these trying times," says Macapagat.

World Vision has mobilized its prepositioned relief items for immediate distribution, once the roadways are cleared and identified hard-hit areas become accessible to bring the help. World Vision looks into providing emergency essentials like Shelter Kits, Hygiene Kits, Kitchen Kits and Non-food items (blanket, mat, and mosquito nets).

To support the ongoing response to reach more families in need, visit https://wvph.co/rollyph for your donation.