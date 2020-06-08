World Vision backs DepEd learning continuity plan

Word Vision Philippines through its Chairperson, Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno (ret.), pledged its solidarity to the Department of Education (DepEd)’s Brigada Eskwela (BE) and Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE).

During the national BE and OBE campaigns kick-off, Chief Justice Puno said World Vision is highly honored to be considered a partner of DepEd in serving all Filipino children.

“Our decades of collaboration between World Vision and the Department of Education have seen millions of students achieve improved functional literacy through equitable access to age-appropriate, culture-sensitive and contextualized learning process,” the former Supreme Court chief magistrate shared.

In her keynote message, DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said she knows very well the contribution of World Vision for education, for the society and for the welfare not only of the learners but also of many Filipinos.

“Right now, ang World Vision ay tumutulong sa atin sa ating pag shift sa edukasyon-kalidad, yung pag punta natin sa edukalidad, dahil magbibigay sila ng advice sa atin hinggil sa technology. Hindi lamang sa technology kundi sa health at ibang mga bagay-bagay pa,” Secretary Briones said.

(Right now, World Vision helps us in our shift to quality education, the edukalidad program” because they give advice about technology, and not only about technology but also health and on other matters.)

Chief Justice Puno invited both individuals and organizations to support our children’s education by saying that these challenging times call for a revitalized alliance of stakeholders as the state recognizes the complementary roles of public and private institutions in the educational system.

“Helping ensure the unimpeded delivery of quality education to every student means upholding the constitution’s provision on protecting and promoting the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels, and on taking appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all,” he added.

BE and OBE in the time of pandemic

According Undersecretary Tonisito M.C. Umali, Esq. of DepEd’s Legislative Liaison Office, External Partnerships Service and Project Management Service, BE and OBE are annual activities of DepEd that assist schools as they prepare for the opening of classes.

Under the new normal, stakeholders are encouraged to donate health promotion and disease prevention equipment. Partners are likewise encouraged to help in the information campaign and provision of learning options.

With the joint theme of “Pagpapanatili ng Bayanihan Tungo sa Kalidad na Edukasyon para sa Kabataan”, the campaign supports DepEd’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP), with a provision, among others, on the adoption of various learning delivery options in light of minimum health standards.

Brigada Pagbasa: Sama-sama, Tulung-tulong sa pagtataguyod ng kultura ng pagbabasa

As co-lead convener of DepEd’s nationwide reading movement dubbed “Brigada Pagbasa”, World Vision is already to complementing the agency’s efforts to ensure learning continues despite the current health emergency.

World Vision Education Manager Geomel P. Jetonzo said that both online and offline learning interventions are deployed to serve thousands of students all over the country.

“Our digital education project in partnership with Spanish foundations Telefónica and La Caixa runs ProFuturo. We want to help propagate the DepEd Commons online learning platform so our partner public school teachers are now undergoing self-paced online training on distant learning to help them develop digital learning content,” explained Jetonzo.

Furthermore, Jetonzo shared that World Vision’s area programs also provide support to community partners on localized alternative delivery modes. “Academic interventions like the Central Visayan Institute Foundation – Dynamic Learning Program shared to us by telco giants PLDT-Smart Foundation, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. is scientifically proven effective at ushering quality education even with the scarcity of basic resources,” Jetonzo added.

Abutin Na10: Para sa Sampung Milyong Mag-aaral

The alliance between World Vision and DepEd extends to fund raising for the production and distribution of printed instructional packets and learning activity sheets.

As announced during the said nationwide kick-off, this child-focused organization is co-lead convener of DepEd, and will mobilize partners to encourage stakeholders to contribute 10 Pesos for 10 days to be able to help in implementing the BE-LCP interventions such as distant learning and home schooling.

For inquiries about this campaign, contact World Vision at 0917 511 6640 and wvphilippines@wvi.org.

About World Vision

World Vision Development Foundation is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, their families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by its Christian faith and values, it is dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people. It serves and collaborates with all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. https://www.worldvision.org.ph

