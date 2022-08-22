World Humanitarian Day 2022: PH Red Cross encourages more volunteers to build a village of heroes

With this year’s theme “It Takes a Village,” the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrates World Humanitarian Day, today, August 19.

As the foremost humanitarian organization in the country, the PRC provides six major services: Blood Services, Disaster Management Services, Safety Services, Health Services, Social Services, Red Cross Youth, and Volunteer Services. PRC volunteers continue to inspire more communities as they share their resources, time, and efforts to build bigger and stronger villages of humanitarian workers to alleviate human suffering.

“Sa pagdiriwang natin ng World Humanitarian Day, taos-puso kong pinasasalamatan ang lahat ng ating mga volunteer, staff, at donor na mula sa iba’t ibang larangan at sektor ng lipunan at nagkakaisa upang maisakatuparan ang layunin ng Red Cross,” Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

The PRC, through its Red Cross 143, promotes a culture of self-help in the communities by developing a network of volunteers trained to predict potential risk, plan, prepare, and practice for effective community-based disaster risk reduction.

Chairman Gordon also encourages all Filipinos to take part in the heroism of the PRC by efficiently delivering humanitarian services as this act saves lives of the vulnerable individuals.

To become a PRC volunteer, contact the Volunteer Service Office at 7902300 local 945 or send an email at volunteer@redcross.org.ph.