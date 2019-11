Update on the Dengue situation in the WesternPacific Region

Northern Hemisphere

Cambodia

In week 41 2019, a total of 888 dengue cases were reported to the Cambodia National Dengue Surveillance System. The number of suspected cases reported in week 41 decreased compared to the previous week but remains over the five-year mean. However, weekly number of reported cases shows decreasing trend since week 29. (Figure 1).