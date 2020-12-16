WFP’s Support to the Philippines Government’s Initiatives in Achieving Zero Hunger by 2030 - 2020

The Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger The World Food Programme’s presence in the Philippines is constantly evolving. From initially re-establishing in 2006 to support the peace process in Mindanao, providing lifesaving food assistance in emergencies and disasters, improving the nutrition of tens of thousands of vulnerable populations, to development programmes that seek to improve the overall quality of life of the people it serves. Throughout all these activities, improving the food security and nutrition of the Filipino people was at the very core and the beating heart of its programming.

In 2020, the President of the Philippines signed Executive Order 101 creating an InterAgency Task Force on Zero Hunger (IATFZH).

The Task Force endeavors to put an end to hunger in the country by 2030, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal #2: Zero Hunger. As a staunch partner advocating zero hunger and informing policies on food security and nutrition in the country, WFP was a natural partner to this undertaking.

Together with other United Nations agencies such as the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and World Health Organization (WHO), WFP had been selected by the Government to support the Zero Hunger Task Force in developing the National Food Policy and achieve the goals of the Task Force.

The Zero Hunger Task Force, led by the Cabinet Secretary, had set out six key results areas (KRA), each with their working group, disaggregate the priorities and assigned niche experts to ensure that each is on track to be achieved by 2030. WFP is currently providing technical assistance across all six KRAs which are as follows:

1) Review and Rationalization of Existing Policies, Rules, Regulations related to the EO

2) Ensure Available and Affordable food

3) Secure Nutrition Adequacy

4) Secure Food Accessibility and Safety

5) Ensure Resiliency and Food Stability for Emergencies

6) Ensure Information, Education, Awareness and People Participation

WFP’s wide array of experience in the food security and nutrition area will allow the agency to lend its expertise to the Government. In particular, lessons learned from projects – which include the iron-fortified rice pilot, stunting prevention programme, agricultural livelihood support in Mindanao, disaster preparedness and response, integration of food security and nutrition into local plans, and an upcoming social behavioral change communication project – enables WFP to provide extensive, specialized, and well-informed guidance in the development and popularization of the National Food Policy launched during World Food Day, 16th of October 2020.