WFP Philippines Typhoon Rolly Situation Report #2 (12 November 2020)

In Numbers

2.1 million affected people in 8 regions

36,499 individuals displaced in evacuation centres

48,905 individuals displaced outside evacuation centres

Highlights

WFP has provided the Provincial Capitol of Catanduanes, with two mobile storage units, a generator, and other office equipment to be used for the establishment of an Emergency Logistics Hub. Another generator was also sent to support the mobile water filtration system to provide clean drinking water to communities.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development will work with WFP in its emergency response in Bicol, including the use of SCOPE to register beneficiaries.

Typhoon Rolly Situation Update

Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni), the most powerful storm recorded worldwide this year, has severely affected several communities in the provinces of the Bicol Region. According to the Government, 2.1 million people have been affected and 85,000 people are still displaced.

The Government’s pre-emptive action in evacuating more than 1 million residents in Bicol helped mitigate the impact of Typhoon Rolly. However, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) estimated that more than 98,000 homes were ravaged by the torrential rains and powerful winds across four regions.

Typhoon Rolly was followed by three tropical cyclones, compounding the devastation to affected populations. Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco), the latest typhoon to enter the Philippines, first hit the Bicol Region before moving to Southern Luzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon.