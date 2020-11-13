Philippines
WFP Philippines Typhoon Rolly Situation Report #2 (12 November 2020)
Attachments
In Numbers
2.1 million affected people in 8 regions
36,499 individuals displaced in evacuation centres
48,905 individuals displaced outside evacuation centres
Highlights
The Department of Social Welfare and Development will work with WFP in its emergency response in Bicol, including the use of SCOPE to register beneficiaries.
WFP has provided the Provincial Capitol of Catanduanes, with two mobile storage units, a generator, and other office equipment to be used for the establishment of an Emergency Logistics Hub. Another generator was also sent to support the mobile water filtration system to provide clean drinking water to communities.
Typhoon Rolly Situation Update
Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni), the most powerful storm recorded worldwide this year, has severely affected several communities in the provinces of the Bicol Region. According to the Government, 2.1 million people have been affected and 85,000 people are still displaced.
The Government’s pre-emptive action in evacuating more than 1 million residents in Bicol helped mitigate the impact of Typhoon Rolly. However, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) estimated that more than 98,000 homes were ravaged by the torrential rains and powerful winds across four regions.
Typhoon Rolly was followed by three tropical cyclones, compounding the devastation to affected populations. Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco), the latest typhoon to enter the Philippines, first hit the Bicol Region before moving to Southern Luzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon.
The Government of the Philippines leads the emergency response and has invited humanitarian actors to complement its ongoing activities. WFP’s proposed response has been official endorsed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support the government’s response in Bicol.