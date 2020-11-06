WFP Philippines Typhoon Rolly Situation Report #1 (6 November 2020)

In Numbers

1.2 million affected population in 8 regions

135,259 individuals displaced in evacuation centres

37,191 individuals displaced outside evacuation centres

Highlights

• WFP is supporting the Government of the Philippines to transport food and other essentials to affected populations. It has so far transported 14,600 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

• It plans to expand its support to the Government with logistics, food and cash assistance.

Typhoon Rolly Situation

• Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) is the most powerful storm recorded worldwide this year. It first made landfall in the Philippines on 2 November, hitting Bato, Catanduanes; Tiwi, Albay; San Narciso,

Quezon; and Lobo, Batangas.

• Prior to its landfall, the Government evacuated around 1 million residents in Bicol, saving countless lives, but Rolly severely damaged more than 10,000 houses in Catanduanes alone. Its strong winds and heavy rainfall also caused flash floods, mudflow (lahar), landslides, and storm surges in the region. It also brought widespread power outages and damaged transmission lines.

• Before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Rolly also left damage in Southern Luzon and in the south of Metro Manila.

• The Government of the Philippines is leading the emergency response and has invited humanitarian actors to complement its ongoing activities. The United Nations Country Team is developing a Humanitarian Response Plan and WFP is contributing to the operational delivery plan of the food security, nutrition, logistics, and emergency telecommunications (ETC) clusters.