WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #9 (8 February 2022)

In Numbers

9.9 million people affected in six worst-hit regions

2.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

380,000 people targeted by WFP with food and cash assistance

Highlights

WFP requires US$ 35.6 million to ensure full project implementation based on its updated Typhoon Odette Response Plan. It has so far secured US$ 12.8 million in confirmed contributions and US$ 4.2 million in pledges, totalling 48 percent of total needs.

In addition to the delivery of government family food packs for thousands of people, WFP has reached a total of 18,000 individuals with rice (in Dinagat Islands). Distributions are ongoing to reach a total of 50,000 people on the islandprovince.

Situation Update and Needs

Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) has underscored the impacts of climate change in the Philippines. At a UN press briefing in New York, WFP Country Director and Representative Brenda Barton drew attention to the increased needs emerging from assessments to typhoon areas and the trend of intensified tropical storms hitting the country with increasing frequency and devastation. This is the second year in a row when the country was hit by deadly typhoons outside the traditional annual typhoon season. In the last quarter of 2020, typhoons Rolly (Goni) and Ulysses (Vamco) ripped through the country and triggered flooding and landslides, leaving thousands of families homeless. Rolly was the most powerful typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan (2013). In comparison, Odette had flattened at least half a million more homes (1.7 million houses destroyed) than Haiyan, and affected people across a wider geographical area.

Needs are rising as assessment teams reach more areas struck by the typhoon. On 2 February the Humanitarian Country Team launched a revised emergency and early recovery plan for six months to augment the ongoing relief efforts led by the Government. The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan seeks US$ 169 million, up from US$ 107 million. It is currently US$ 59 million funded. WFP’s requirements rose to US$ 35.6 million from US$ 25.8 million.

As the co-lead of the Food Security Cluster, and the lead of the Logistics Cluster and Emergency Telecommunications (ETC) Cluster, WFP plans to assist 380,000 people with food and cash, and continue providing logistics and ETC support to the government and the wider humanitarian community.