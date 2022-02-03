Philippines
WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #8 (3 February 2022)
Attachments
In Numbers
9.9 million people affected in six worst-hit
regions*
2.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*
380,000 people targeted by WFP with food and cash assistance
Highlights
WFP distributed food assistance to 14,280 individuals in Dinagat Islands. Distributions to reach a total of 50,000 people in the island-province are ongoing.
With new needs identified, WFP has updated its funding requirements from US$ 25.8 million to US$ 35.6 million to expand its response plan to include Southern Leyte and Bohol in its priority areas for food and cash assistance.
Situation Update and Needs
Six weeks after Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) swept and left a path of devastation, the revised Humanitarian Needs and Priorities estimated that 9.9 million people were affected across the six worst hit regions, with 2.4 million people in need of assistance. This revision incorporates needs from provinces not initially assessed in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon.
The revised HNP aims to coordinate and prioritize multi-sectoral assistance to 840,000 people in the worst affected provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and Cebu.
Odette has aggravated an already dire food security and nutrition situation worsened by an economic decline caused by the pandemic. Many families are unable to afford a nutritious diet in Central Visayas (42 percent), Eastern Visayas (49 percent), and Caraga (53 percent) while stunting prevalence in these regions remains a very high public health concern.
WFP Response
- WFP is scaling up efforts to provide direct assistance to affected population and extend its support to the Government and wider humanitarian community through logistics and emergency telecommunications. It requires US$ 35.6 million to fully implement its food and cash programmes in the provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Bohol, and Southern Leyte; sustain transportation of relief food and non- food items for the Government; and fill in connectivity gaps while communication services are yet to be fully restored.