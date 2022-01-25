Philippines
WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #7 (25 January 2022)
Attachments
In Numbers
8 million people affected
11 regions affected
530,000 people targeted with assistance
by humanitarian actors 198,652 people still displaced
Source: Super Typhoon Rai – One Month On: In Numbers (OCHA)
Highlights
WFP will begin food distribution (rice) in Dinagat Islands this week. WFP aims to provide food to 5,400 families in four municipalities of the province starting this week.
More than a month after Odette’s lashing passed, newer assessments have unveiled a larger scale of impact, especially in areas outside Caraga. WFP is updating its response plan to include Southern Leyte and Bohol in its priority areas for food/cash programmes with an urgent call for more donor commitments.
Situation Update and Needs
- One month into the emergency response, further assessments have provided a more comprehensive understanding on the extensive damage.
- This has led to higher estimates of humanitarian needs for affected people, particularly in hard-hit Western Visayas. In Southern Leyte and Bohol, 80 and 71 percent of the total population, respectively, or approximately 1.3 million people were severely impacted. Further analysis using available poverty data and prioritising livelihoods that are vulnerable to both immediate damage and longer- term productivity loss (farming and fishing), shows approximately 100,000 poor households have suffered the worst because of Typhoon Odette in Southern Leyte and Bohol. This includes households with members who may be pregnant and/or lactating mothers, living with disability, elderly, malnourished, or labour constrained.
- In Dinagat Islands, the provincial government has underscored the need for additional food, water, medicine, clothing, and shelter. The local economy is slowly recovering, with fruits and vegetables increasing in supply and returning to pre-typhoon prices. However, prices of limited commodities such as fish and fuel remain high.
- Meanwhile, in neighbouring Surigao City’s coastal areas, displaced people still staying in evacuation centres need shelter materials, cash, and medical assistance to address emerging malnutrition in children. Markets are functional and retail stores are well-stocked in Surigao.