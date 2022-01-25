WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #7 (25 January 2022)

WFP will begin food distribution (rice) in Dinagat Islands this week. WFP aims to provide food to 5,400 families in four municipalities of the province starting this week.

More than a month after Odette’s lashing passed, newer assessments have unveiled a larger scale of impact, especially in areas outside Caraga. WFP is updating its response plan to include Southern Leyte and Bohol in its priority areas for food/cash programmes with an urgent call for more donor commitments.