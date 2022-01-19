WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #6 (19 January 2022)

In Numbers

8 million people affected

11 regions affected

530,000 people in need of assistance

198,652 people still displaced

Highlights

The Global Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) deployed four IT experts to support shared telecommunications services in Surigao City, Maasin City, and Bohol.

WFP is preparing to provide food assistance to 115,000 individuals in Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island, in cooperation with the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Situation Update

One month has passed since Typhoon Odette pummeled through 11 out of the country’s 17 regions in the Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of people still urgently need food, clean water, shelter, and protection support (OCHA). The Government leads the overall response.

A total of 8 million people were affected. The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan requires USD 107.2 million to respond to 530,000 people in two of the most affected regions (Caraga and Eastern Visayas), and only 39 percent of this plan is currently funded.

More than three quarters of the 198,652 displaced people remain in evacuation centres. The damage includes; 1.4 million houses were destroyed or damaged, 514 towns and cities suffered infrastructure damage (i.e., power outages, water and sanitation systems, and damaged roads and bridges, and clinics), and 8,700 locations have water supplies cut off.