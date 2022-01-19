Philippines
WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #6 (19 January 2022)
Attachments
In Numbers
8 million people affected
11 regions affected
530,000 people in need of assistance
198,652 people still displaced
Highlights
WFP is preparing to provide food assistance to 115,000 individuals in Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island, in cooperation with the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
The Global Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) deployed four IT experts to support shared telecommunications services in Surigao City, Maasin City, and Bohol.
Situation Update
One month has passed since Typhoon Odette pummeled through 11 out of the country’s 17 regions in the Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of people still urgently need food, clean water, shelter, and protection support (OCHA). The Government leads the overall response.
A total of 8 million people were affected. The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan requires USD 107.2 million to respond to 530,000 people in two of the most affected regions (Caraga and Eastern Visayas), and only 39 percent of this plan is currently funded.
More than three quarters of the 198,652 displaced people remain in evacuation centres. The damage includes; 1.4 million houses were destroyed or damaged, 514 towns and cities suffered infrastructure damage (i.e., power outages, water and sanitation systems, and damaged roads and bridges, and clinics), and 8,700 locations have water supplies cut off.
The impact of Odette is comparable to Super Typhoon Haiyan (the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines), but with a significantly lower death toll at 405 compared to Haiyan’s 6,300 fatalities in 2013.
This is due to the Government and local community’s preemptive evacuation of people prior to landfall, saving countless lives.
WFP Response
WFP is scaling up direct assistance to the affected population as well as facilitating Government and humanitarian organizations’ work via telecommunications and logistics support.
WFP’s December 2021 response plan, valued at US$ 25.8 million, aimed to 1) provide a combination of food and cash assistance to complement the Government’s distribution of food packs, 2) augment relief items transportation, and bridge telecommunication outages in impacted areas.
Assessments conducted in early January prompted WFP to revise its plan to include areas beyond Caraga region. WFP has identified Southern Leyte and Bohol as the two hardest hit areas outside Caraga, with 80 and 71 percent of the total population respectively (approximately 1.3 million people) being severely impacted.
Food/Cash Assistance
WFP is preparing to distribute 1,150 mt of rice to 23,000 families (115,000 individuals) in Dinagat Island and Siargao Island in Caraga. WFP has already procured 650 mt of rice to be delivered to Dinagat and Siargao islands in the coming days. WFP and the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) signed a data-sharing agreement for the targeting and prioritization of beneficiary households based on the Listahanan (government’s national household targeting system for poverty reduction). Non-government organization (NGO) CARE will conduct the distribution.