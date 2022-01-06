WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #4 (6 January 2021)

In Numbers

7.4 million people affected

10 regions affected

459,837 people still displaced

61,000 ha of agricultural land damaged

Highlights

• Food prices are rising due to damage to agriculture and supply chain disruptions in typhoon-affected areas. Markets are operating but affordability is a concern.

• WFP’s Typhoon Odette response sustains the Government’s operations by transporting critical relief items and helping to stabilize connectivity in provinces with damaged power and communications infrastructure.

• WFP has $1.7 million confirmed contributions out of $25.8 million required to assist 250,000 people with food and cash transfers, plus support government and other organizations’ logistics and telecommunications needs. Further contributions are urgently needed.

Situation Update

• Humanitarian needs continue to rise as the scale of Odette’s destruction becomes clearer. Agricultural damage has reached PHP 9 billion (US$ 176.5 million), according to the Department of Agriculture as of 31 December. More than 132,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected in the 11 regions that suffered the most.

• The Central Bank of the Philippines warned that consumer prices will rise following disruptions in supply caused by Odette. To minimize potential inflation, the Central Bank recommended non-monetary interventions to guarantee domestic food supply. Meanwhile, field assessments in affected areas reported some markets are functional, including small shops and stores. However, prices have doubled from pretyphoon levels in some areas.

• The weather bureau reported that two weather systems will cause rains over Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan this week, noting that some areas may experience flash floods or landslides during scattered moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms. The northern section of Mindanao and Visayas were also in Odette’s trail of destruction, hence continued severe weather conditions will likely exacerbate the already dire situation of those affected and displaced, and this could further affect the infrastructure that has already been damaged along Odette’s path.