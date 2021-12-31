Philippines
WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #3 (31 December 2021)
In Numbers
2.4 million people in need of assistance
10 regions affected
587,224 people still displaced
61,000 ha of agricultural land damaged
Highlights
Initial assessment findings reveal food as a top priority for the displaced population. WFP is exploring all avenues to secure funding for its food security response plan.
WFP’s logistics surge support to the Government continues and has mobilized 93 trucks to transport over 115,500 government-supplied Family Food Packs, and other non-food relief items to affected areas.
WFP has expanded its support to the Government in restoring connectivity to seven key locations.
Situation Update
The overall extent of damages and impact caused by Typhoon Odette – international name “Rai” – has yet to be determined with assessments and clearing operations still ongoing two weeks after its onslaught. However, authorities are already anticipating a serious economic impact, especially to major tourism hubs that were among the areas swept by Odette. This will likely exacerbate the economy, which is already reeling from the COVID19 pandemic.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the death toll is at 397 as of 29 December, with at least 83 missing, and 1,147 injured. Further, among the cities/municipalities that experienced power outages/interruptions, only 56 percent (161 out of 285) have been restored. Meanwhile, among those that experienced interrupted communication services, only less than a third (115 out of 371) have had services restored.
Some transport services and logistics infrastructure in affected areas have resumed operations. The Port of Dapa (Siargao Island) is now functioning and commercial vessels are sailing from Surigao to Siargao daily. However, some ports, including Lipata Port (Surigao City), were heavily damaged and sea transport operations are facing challenges due to rough weather conditions. Access constraints are likely to be further compounded by challenging weather conditions, and this is expected to impact logistics operations.