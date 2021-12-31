WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #3 (31 December 2021)

In Numbers

2.4 million people in need of assistance

10 regions affected

587,224 people still displaced

61,000 ha of agricultural land damaged

Highlights

Situation Update

The overall extent of damages and impact caused by Typhoon Odette – international name “Rai” – has yet to be determined with assessments and clearing operations still ongoing two weeks after its onslaught. However, authorities are already anticipating a serious economic impact, especially to major tourism hubs that were among the areas swept by Odette. This will likely exacerbate the economy, which is already reeling from the COVID19 pandemic.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the death toll is at 397 as of 29 December, with at least 83 missing, and 1,147 injured. Further, among the cities/municipalities that experienced power outages/interruptions, only 56 percent (161 out of 285) have been restored. Meanwhile, among those that experienced interrupted communication services, only less than a third (115 out of 371) have had services restored.