WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #21 - 4 July 2022

In Numbers

37,000 people benefitting from food assistance for assets activities so far

330,000 people affected by Typhoon Odette have received assistance from WFP

USD 9 million distributed in cash or voucher assistance

Highlights

• WFP is implementing food assistance for assets (FFA) activities targeting 80,000 people. This is part of an early recovery phase which includes community gardening and the rehabilitation of coconut and banana tree plantations.

• WFP completed its emergency unconditional assistance phase, providing cash, vouchers and/or food to 330,000 people.

Background – More than 6 months after Typhoon Odette’s landfall

On 16 December, Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The typhoon severely affected close to 12 million people, damaging or destroying 2 million houses, and leaving tens of thousands of people displaced. Many have lost their livelihoods, particularly those who depend on agriculture or fishing to make a living. More than 533,000 farmers and fisherfolk have been affected, with total damage and losses amounting to over US$ 261 million according to the Department of Agriculture. According to FAO’s assessment in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, more than 39,000 coconut farms (61 percent of the coconut areas in Visayas) have little to no chance of recovery.

WFP assists the most vulnerable people in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Island, Bohol, and Southern Leyte provinces through a combination of unconditional assistance (in-kind food, cash and vouchers) and FFA activities.