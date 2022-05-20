WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #20 - 18 May 2022

In Numbers
301,455 people have been reached by WFP so far (147,843 women, 153,612 men). 251,725 people received cash and voucher assistance.
562 truckloads transported over 625,000 family food packs (FFPs) from the Government in response to Typhoon Odette.
Highlights
-
WFP is concluding its emergency unconditional assistance, and has started cash for work activities targeting 80,000 people.
-
WFP is continuing to provide unconditional cash assistance in Caraga as well as food vouchers in Surigao del Norte.