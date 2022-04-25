WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #19 - 19 April 2022

In Numbers

289,000 people have been reached by WFP so far (142,000 women, 147,000 men), of those received 205,000 cash or vouchers.

562 truckloads were moved by WFP to transport over

625,000 family food packs (FFPs) from the Government in response to Typhoon Odette, and 84 truckloads with

99,900 FFPs in response to Tropical Storm Agaton

Highlights

• Tropical Storm Agaton struck in early April, causing heavy rain and landslides across ten regions. Over 11,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Distributions were delayed as a result in Bohol, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands. WFP is supporting the government-led response with logistics support and emergency telecommunications.

• WFP completed the planned rice distributions to 13,000 families in Siargao and 10,000 families on Dinagat Islands, reaching a total of 115,000 individuals.