Philippines
WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #18 - 05 April 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- 219,000 people have been reached by WFP; 136,110 of these received cash or vouchers
- 560 trucks have been mobilized by WFP to transport over 612,000 family food packs from the Government
- Up to 5 simultaneous “shopping days” are currently being organized in Surigao City, where beneficiaries redeem their food vouchers.
Highlights
- There is a high probability of rainfall exceeding 50 mm from 6 to 12 April, which is likely to challenge distributions in Southern Leyte, Bohol, Dinagat and Surigao del Norte provinces.
- WFP is closely monitoring early warning signals of a possible eruption of the Taal Volcano. Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) is in place. So far, over 10,000 people (3,068 families) are affected.
- WFP completed rice distributions to 13,000 families in Siargao.