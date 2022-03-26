WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #17 (22 March 2022)

In Numbers

120,500 people have been reached by WFP; 54,500 of these received cash or vouchers.

550 trucks have been mobilized by WFP to transport 612,500 family food packs from the Government

24 locations have been connected to internet by WFP: 15 satellite dishes (VSATs) at government offices and 9 for humanitarian responders.

Highlights

WFP delivered rice for 6,675 people in hard-to-reach Socorro Island.

• Heavy rains continue to challenge distributions in Southern Leyte, Surigao Del Norte and Dinagat Islands provinces.

• WFP expanded cash distributions from Bohol and Southern Leyte to Siargao island; 7,820 individuals benefited so far.