WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #16 (15 March 2022)

In Numbers

68,000 beneficiaries have received food assistance from WFP, with plans to reach a total of 115,000 people in Siargao and Dinagat Islands

550 trucks have been mobilized by WFP to transport 612,500 family food packs from food packaging facilities of the Government of the Philippines 24 locations have been connected to internet by WFP: 15 satellite dishes (VSATs) at government offices and 9 for humanitarian responders (via local internet providers and mobile network operators)

Highlights

• WFP launched a cash assistance programme in Bohol and Southern Leyte. The programme allows vulnerable people to purchase food according to their needs. Enabling them to buy from local markets also boosts the economy.

• WFP began voucher distributions in Surigao Del Norte (mainland). Beneficiaries redeem these vouchers from locally selected retailers delivering goods to the barangays.

• WFP is preparing to commence cash assistance programmes in Dinagat and Siargao Islands in parallel with the ongoing rice distribution.