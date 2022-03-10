WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #15 (8 March 2022)

In Numbers

66,000 beneficiaries have received food assistance from WFP, with plans to reach a total of 115,000 people in Siargao and Dinagat Islands

544 trucks have been mobilized by WFP to transport over 612,000 family food packs from food packaging facilities of the Government of the Philippines

14 new satellite dishes (VSATs) were installed with WFP’s support, of which 10 were donated by WFP, to assist the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)

Highlights

• WFP conducted community consultations through focus group discussions with 58 respondents (36 women, 22 men) in Surigao City – including the elderly, young mothers and fathers, teenagers, and barangay leaders – to ensure different perspectives are considered in programme implementation.

• WFP is coordinating with government partners to validate beneficiary lists for cash assistance in Southern Leyte and in Bohol, and for voucher assistance in Surigao del Norte.

• WFP is starting cash distributions this week in Southern Leyte and Bohol, and is planning a value voucher programme in Surigao City and Surigao del Norte in the coming weeks.

Overview

On 16 and 17 December, Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) made landfall nine times across seven provinces. It affected 11 of the 17 regions in the Philippines. Prior to landfall, WFP’s partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology ensured that two Mobile Operations Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE) sets* were prepositioned to support areas where connectivity had been severed. A day after landfall, WFP trucks were en route to deliver family food packs and other critical relief items on behalf of the Government, through the Office of Civil Defense. WFP’s emergency telecommunications cluster (ETC) and logistics support remain present across typhoon-affected areas.

Following rapid assessments, WFP plans to assist 380,000 of the most vulnerable people in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Bohol, and Southern Leyte through a combination of in-kind food (rice), vouchers, and cash. WFP’s food distributions are ongoing in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, and voucher and cash programmes will begin in March. Immediate assistance will be followed by early recovery activities, ending in June 2022.

WFP’s overall requirement stands at US$35.6 million, of which US$17.5 million is funded and $2.9 million has been pledged.

WFP needs an additional US$15.2 million to ensure full programme implementation over a six-month period.