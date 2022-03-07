WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #14 (1 March 2022)

In Numbers

56,000 beneficiaries have received food assistance from WFP, with plans to reach a total of 115,000 people in Siargao and Dinagat Islands

510 trucks have been mobilized by WFP to transport over 572,500 family food packs from government food packaging facilities

13 new satellite dishes (VSATs) were provided by WFP to support the Department of Information and Communications (DICT) of the Philippines

Highlights

WFP is preparing cash assistance in Southern Leyte and vouchers assistance in Surigao City and Surigao del Norte to start in the week of 7 March.

WFP is orienting cooperating partners and sensitizing beneficiaries in the provinces of Southern Leyte and Bohol.

WFP has received a new request to transport an additional 100,000 family food packs and other relief items for the Government of the Philippines.

Overview

On 16 and 17 December, Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) made landfall nine times across seven provinces. It affected 11 of the 17 regions in the Philippines. Prior to landfall, WFP’s partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology ensured that two Mobile Operations Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE) sets* were prepositioned to support areas where connectivity had been severed. A day after landfall, WFP trucks were en route to deliver family food packs and other critical relief items on behalf of the Government, through the Office of Civil Defense. WFP’s emergency telecommunications cluster (ETC) and logistics support remain present across typhoon-affected areas.

Following rapid assessments, WFP plans to assist 380,000 of the most vulnerable people in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Bohol, and Southern Leyte through a combination of in-kind food (rice), vouchers, and cash. WFP’s food distributions are ongoing in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, and voucher and cash programmes will begin in March. Three months of immediate assistance will be followed by three months of early recovery activities, ending in June 2022.

WFP’s overall requirement stands at US$35.6 million, of which US$17.5 million is funded and $2.9 million has been pledged. WFP needs an additional US$15.2 million to ensure full programme implementation over a six-month period.