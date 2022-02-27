WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #13 (25 February 2022)

In Numbers

11 million people affected

2.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

380,000 people targeted by WFP with food and cash assistance

Highlights

• WFP has reached more than 48,000 people in Siargao and Dinagat Islands. Food distribution is ongoing to reach a target of 115,000 people in the two areas.

• WFP is developing cash distribution plans for assistance in Southern Leyte and on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Bohol. The validation of beneficiary data and lists takes place through SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary management platform.

• WFP is launching a value voucher programme in Surigao City and Surigao del Norte. In preparation, WFP has completed market and retailer assessments, and this will soon be followed by assistance

Overview

On 16 and 17 December, Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) made landfall nine times across seven provinces. It affected 11 of the 17 regions in the Philippines. Prior to landfall, WFP’s partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology ensured that two Mobile Operations Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE) sets* were prepositioned to support areas where connectivity had been severed. A day after landfall, WFP trucks were en route to deliver family food packs and other critical relief items on behalf of the Government, through the Office of Civil Defense. WFP’s ETC and logistics support remain present across typhoon-affected areas.

Following rapid assessments, WFP plans to assist 380,000 of the most vulnerable people Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Bohol, and Southern Leyte through a combination of in-kind food (rice), vouchers, and cash. WFP’s food distributions are ongoing in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, and voucher and cash programmes will begin in March. Three months of immediate assistance will be followed by three months of early recovery activities, ending in June 2022.

WFP’s overall requirement stands at US$35.6 million, of which US$17.2 million is funded and $2.9 million has been pledged.

WFP needs an additional $15.5 million to ensure full programme implementation over a six-month period.