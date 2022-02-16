WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #11 (16 February 2022)

In Numbers

11 million people affected in six worst-hit regions1

2.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance2

380,000 people targeted by WFP with food and cash assistance3

Highlights

• WFP has provided food assistance to almost 32,000 people in Siargao and Dinagat Islands. Food distribution is ongoing to reach a target of 115,000 people in the two areas.

• More than eight weeks since Odette struck the country, WFP has transported more than half a million family food packs, hygiene kits, family kits, kitchen kits, and other critical relief items in support of the government-led emergency response.

Situation Update

• According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s latest tally, 130,500 people remain displaced across six regions – MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga. About 59 percent are still staying in evacuation centres and 41 percent are staying with host families (relatives or friends). WFP is currently providing emergency food assistance in Caraga and will implement a voucher/cash programme in Caraga, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas in the coming weeks.

• Alongside ongoing emergency relief operations led by the Government, other government agencies are also implementing other forms of support to typhoon victims such as the Social Security System’s (SSS) calamity assistance package, composed of a calamity loan assistance programme, direct house repair and improvement loan, and a three-month advanced pension. Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated PHP 500 million (US$ 9.7 million) worth of credit for farmers. To date, damages to agriculture and infrastructure have ballooned to US$ 47 billion. Both assistance from SSS and DA are directed to individuals and households living in six regions under a year-long ‘state of calamity’ declared on 21 December 2021.

WFP Response

Food/Cash Assistance

• WFP continues to provide emergency food assistance to typhoon-affected families in Caraga. Rice distributions are ongoing in Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island – two clusters of small islands in northeastern Mindanao that bore the brunt of the typhoon.

• WFP has so far reached 25,320 people (5,064 families) out of 50,000 targeted people in Dinagat since distributions began in early February; and 6,585 people (1,317 families) out of 65,000 targeted people in Siargao since distributions began on 12 February. WFP works in partnership with CARE (a non-government organization) in these two provinces. WFP has so far procured 1,155 mt of locally sourced rice for Siargao and Dinagat. Each family receives one 50kg sack of rice.