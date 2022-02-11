WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #10 (11 February 2022)

In Numbers

9.9 million people affected in six worst-hit regions

2.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

380,000 people targeted by WFP with food and cash assistance

Highlights

• WFP has so far provided 434 trucks to aid in transporting family food packs and other relief kits on behalf of the Government. Meanwhile, it has reached more than 24,000 people with emergency food in Dinagat Islands in Caraga region.

• WFP has raised more than 476,000 “shared meals” through its global campaign at ShareTheMeal app, equivalent to 95 percent of its total target of 500,000 meals for Filipinos affected by Typhoon Odette.

Situation Update and Needs

• Almost two months after Typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’) ravaged through the country affecting 10 million people across 11 regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) still has the “red alert” status hoisted in all its operation centres nationwide. A total of 541 cities and municipalities across six regions remain under a “state of calamity” for a period of one year since its announcement on 22 December, 2021.

• As per NDRRMC’s latest reports, damages to houses, infrastructure, and agriculture have risen to US$ 573 million (PHP 47 billion).

• About 132,700 people remain displaced in evacuation centres or staying with host families (relatives or friends), according to the latest tally from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

• As the co-lead of the Food Security Cluster, and the lead of the Logistics Cluster and Emergency Telecommunications (ETC) Cluster, WFP plans to assist 380,000 people with food and cash and continue providing logistics and ETC support to the government and the wider humanitarian community.