WFP Philippines - Typhoon Odette - Situation Report #1 (22 December 2021)

In Numbers

2.68 million people affected

10 regions affected

652,336 people still displaced

60,000 ha of agricultural land damaged

Highlights

• WFP is supporting the Government in its response to the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette through logistics and telecommunications support.

• WFP is transporting Family Food Packs on behalf of the Government, with 93,800 already delivered or dispatched.

• WFP is supporting the Government to re-establish communications networks, with the dispatch and setup of Mobile Operation Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE).

Situation Update

• Typhoon Odette – international name “Rai” – made landfall in the southeast of the Philippines on 16 December.

• The typhoon has affected 2.68 million people in ten regions. The Government has declared the regions of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga under a “state of calamity” for a period of one year.

• Many communities along the typhoon’s path remain without power or telecommunications.

Transportation options are still limited, which is hampering relief efforts.

• According to the Department of Agriculture, an estimated 60,000 ha of agricultural areas have been damaged, with production loss at 87,000 mt and US$ 51 million loss in value. These figures are expected to increase as some areas remain inaccessible.

• WFP and humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the formation of another potential storm which could further impact areas already affected by Odette.