WFP Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut Situation Report #1 (24 September 2018)

In Numbers

2.1 million individuals affected

20,550 displaced individuals staying in evacuation centres and in need of assistance

27,756 displaced individuals staying with host families and in need of assistance

Highlights

Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) Situation

Typhoon Mangkhut (locally known as Ompong) made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 AM on 15 September and left in its wake a major destruction in northern Luzon, particularly in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

More than 2.1 million individuals (507,945 families) were affected in over 4,000 barangays, 480 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces. The Government is providing refuge to more than 5,000 evacuated families in 152 evacuation centres while more than 6,000 families are staying with host families. More than 211,000 families have returned home from evacuation. So far, records show that the Government has served more than 11,000 families.

Recent reports estimate that the typhoon left at least USD172 million (PHP9.3 billion) worth of agricultural damages and losses in the affected areas.