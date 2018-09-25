WFP Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut Situation Report #1 (24 September 2018)
In Numbers
2.1 million individuals affected
20,550 displaced individuals staying in evacuation centres and in need of assistance
27,756 displaced individuals staying with host families and in need of assistance
Highlights
- WFP augments the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s relief operations with the transport of 20,000 bags of rice from the National Food Authority warehouse in Valenzuela to the National Relief Operations Centre (food packing facility) in Pasay City.
Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) Situation
Typhoon Mangkhut (locally known as Ompong) made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 AM on 15 September and left in its wake a major destruction in northern Luzon, particularly in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.
More than 2.1 million individuals (507,945 families) were affected in over 4,000 barangays, 480 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces. The Government is providing refuge to more than 5,000 evacuated families in 152 evacuation centres while more than 6,000 families are staying with host families. More than 211,000 families have returned home from evacuation. So far, records show that the Government has served more than 11,000 families.
Recent reports estimate that the typhoon left at least USD172 million (PHP9.3 billion) worth of agricultural damages and losses in the affected areas.
The Government leads the humanitarian response operations through the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
WFP Response
WFP participated in a coordinated rapid damage and needs assessment with the Humanitarian Country Team. Preliminary findings reveal that a large portion of the affected population are engaged in farming and fishing activities. With significant losses in harvest, the food security and nutrition situation of the families could be at risk.
WFP provided logistics support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the transportation of 1,000 mt of rice from the National Food Authority warehouses in Valenzuela and Antipolo to the DSWD’s food packing facility (National Relief Operations Centre) in Pasay City.
Of the 20,000 bags, WFP has already shunted 795 mt with transportations still ongoing to date.
WFP continues to monitor the situation and remains on standby in case further support is requested.