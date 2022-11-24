WFP Philippines - Price Monitoring Bulletin, October 2022

Key highlights

• Headline inflation in October 2022 increased further to 7.7% from 6.9% a month ago, registering a 61% increase compared with the January 2022 rate. This is the highest inflation rate recorded since December 2008 (PSA, 4 Nov 2022).

• The average monthly price of a liter of gasoline in October continued to register a net decrease of 13% based on year-to-date data while a liter of diesel and kerosene recorded net increases of 60% and 57% respectively (Department of Energy, 26 Oct 2022).

• The monthly average price of a 50-kg sack of fertilizer remains about 21% higher compared to the start of the year (Department of Agriculture, Oct 2022).

• Mixed retail prices continued to be observed in the National Capital Region (NCR) markets for most commodities (Philippine Statistics Authority, Oct 2022).

Average prices of brown sugar, fresh egg, cooking oil, fresh fish, rice, selected vegetables (carrots, tomato, onion, cabbage, ampalaya, and garlic), and a few fruits (mango, banana, and papaya) increased. On the other hand, the average retail prices of a kilo of pork meat, dressed chicken and calamansi declined.

• In October, the cost of a typical food basket decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous month. However, the current cost is still 31% higher than February 2022, still putting a strain on household purchasing power.

• Increasing energy and food prices continue to challenge Philippines’ economy and poverty incidence by putting an additional burden on the most vulnerable households. Results of the Third Quarter Social Weather Stations Survey found that 78% of Filipino families feel Poor (49%) of Borderline-Poor (29%) and 11.3% of Filipino families (2.9 million), experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months.

• Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (locally named Paeng) which made landfall on October 29, impacted many areas in the country with torrential rains and floods causing agricultural and infrastructure damages estimated at P4.7 billion. Four out of the 17 regions in the country have declared a state of calamity.