WFP Philippines - Price Monitoring Bulletin, June 2022

Key highlights

• Headline inflation1 in June 2022 increased to 6.1% from 5.4% in May and 4.9% in April. The uptrend is caused by the higher annual growth in the food and non-alcoholic beverages (PSA, 2022).

• Prices of fuel are up by 41% for gasoline, 69% for diesel, and 71% for kerosene.

• Fertilizer prices have tripled according to the Government sources.

• In the National Capital Region (NCR), the average retail prices of rice remained stable; meat and vegetables fluctuated, and cooking oil and brown sugar increased from January to May 2022.

• Due to significantly higher inputs costs, there is a high possibility that the price of the next harvested rice may go up substantially.

• Based on WFP’s market monitoring in Typhoon Odette affected provinces, mixed retail price trends were observed across the four provinces of Bohol, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, and Surigao del Norte.

• In these provinces, the cost of a typical food basket increased to USD144 in June 2022, from USD123 in January 2022 – a 17% increase.

• Market characteristics: The majority (71%) of traders interviewed for the market assessment reported that the prices of the key commodities sold in June 2022 increased. To cope with the surge in prices, nearly two-third of the customers started buying fewer goods compared to usual and buying cheaper or less preferred goods.

• This shift in food consumption, if persisted, may lead to poor nutritional outcomes, especially among children and women.