WFP Philippines - Price Monitoring Bulletin, August 2022

• Headline inflation1 in August 2022 slightly declined to 6.3% from 6.4% in July, but remains 52% higher than January 2022 rate (PSA, August 2022).

• Prices of fuel continue to register net increases based on year-to-date data.

As of August 30, 2022, a liter of gasoline, diesel and kerosene increased by 10%, 62%, and 65% respectively, since the start of the year (Department of Energy).

• The monthly average price of a 50-kg sack of fertilizer in the country increased by a half percent from July to August 2022 (Department of Agriculture, August 2022). The current average retail price registered a 21% net increase compared with the average price at the start of the year.

Mixed retail prices were observed in the National Capital Region (NCR) markets for most commodities, with the price of brown sugar, fresh eggs, dressed chicken, cooking oil, fresh fish, onions, garlic, carrots, mango, calamansi, and papaya increasing in August 2022.

• The cost of a typical food basket saw varying trends in August 2022. It increased by 0.3% in Bohol while it decreased by 1.6% on Southern Leyte and Caraga regions compared to the previous month. However, it is significantly higher than February 2022 costs, putting a strain on household purchasing power.

• Market characteristics: All traders (100%) interviewed reported that the average price of key commodities sold in August 2022 remained the same compared to July 2022. However, 50% of the traders reported that customers continued buying less goods than usual and 25% mentioned that customers bought cheaper or less preferred goods in response to the surge in prices of goods since the beginning of the year.

• The Social Weather Survey (SWS) reported that hunger eased from 12.2% to 11.6% during the second quarter 2022.

• Climate changes, including tropical cyclone activity and heavy rainfalls, may aggravate the pre-existing financial and macro-economic vulnerabilities.