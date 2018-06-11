11 Jun 2018

WFP Philippines; Marawi Crisis Situation Report #7 31 May 2018

Report
World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
Download PDF (948.73 KB)

Highlights

  • WFP received a contribution of NZD 500,000 (US$ 350,000) from the Government of New Zealand to continuously provide life-saving food assistance to those still living in displacement.

  • In May, WFP simultaneously conducted rice distributions to displaced families in 11 barangays in Iligan City and 15 municipalities in Lanao del Sur supported by generous contributions of the Government of Australia and the United States Agency for International Development, and reached 7,412 families with rice.

Marawi City Situation

  • A year has passed since the Marawi siege broke out between the Government security forces and ISIS-affiliated militants in May 2017. To date, Martial Law is still in effect in the entire Mindanao island group.

  • One-third of the more than 77,000 displaced families have already returned to their barangays (administrative sub-unit) to resume their livelihood. However, there are still almost 50,000 families displaced that need the immediate provision of food assistance as well as economic opportunities.

  • Task Force Bangon Marawi has recently unveiled the masterplan for rehabilitation of the city which is estimated to cost PHP 75 to 80 billion (US$ 1.4 to 1.5 billion). PHP 22 billion (US$ 417 million) will be set aside for the rehabilitation of the 24 most affected areas.
    WFP Response

  • To identify and respond to the immediate humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable communities, WFP works in close coordination with the Government, through Task Force Bangon Marawi, including various line agencies on the national and local level.

  • WFP undertook two assessments in October 2017 and February 2018 to enhance the Government’s understanding of the impacts of the conflict on the food security and nutrition situation in Marawi City. WFP’s assessments found that 39 percent of assessed populations were moderately to severely food insecure.

