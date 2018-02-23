WFP Philippines; Marawi Crisis Situation Report #4 (23 February 2018)

Highlights

WFP is in need of USD 5.7 million in additional financial resources to meet the needs of this operation until 31 May 2018.

WFP continues to provide technical support and expertise in the food security convergence initiative between WFP, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the local government of Marawi in the restoration of agricultural livelihood opportunities in five pilot barangays.

WFP received AUD 1 million (USD 800,000) and EUR 300,000 (USD 371,000) contributions from the governments of Australia and Italy, respectively. These will support WFP’s emergency school feeding and food assistance for assets activities for the Marawi response.

The Marawi City Situation

Four months after the five-month long armed conflict between government security forces and the Islamic State-inspired Maute group, 56 barangays are confirmed to be open to returning families with an additional 20 barangays (administrative unit) to follow soon.

Among an estimated 353,921 affected people, 266,615 people remain displaced while 87,306 have returned to Marawi City.

Based on the Government’s post-conflict needs assessment, the Marawi siege left PHP 18 billion (USD 357 million) worth of properties damaged, and at least PHP 50 billion (USD 1 billion) is required for the complete rebuilding and rehabilitation of the city.

It is estimated that this will take four years.

Worsening the situation for the displaced population is the issue of food security and nutrition, which requires an immediate response.

WFP’s Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) in October 2017 indicated that 35 percent of the assessed population is moderately to severely food-insecure, while the acute malnutrition rate is at 8.3 percent. WFP carried out a second round of EFSA in January which also included the assessment of the food security, nutrition, and livelihood needs of those displaced by Tropical Storm Tembin (locally known Vinta). Preliminary findings will be released by the end of February.

The Department of Education has extended the end of the current academic year in Marawi City to May to compensate for the school days missed during the height of the conflict.