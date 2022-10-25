WFP Philippines Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

4,500 people assisted in September 2022

US$ 44,451 distributed through cash-based transfers

260,000 seedlings produced through Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities

Operational Updates

Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) Response

• On 25 September, Super Typhoon Karding swept through the country’s main island Luzon, bringing torrential rain and heavy winds. It affected more than 714,000 individuals across six regions. WFP, along with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) led an inter-agency rapid needs assessment on 27-29 September in Regions 3 and 4A.

• WFP provided eight trucks to transport 3,000 plastic sheets and 9,500 family food packs from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), respectively.

Earthquake Response

• WFP augmented the Government’s response to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra in Northern Luzon on 29 July through logistics services. WFP provided 12 trucks to transport 20,400 family food packs on behalf of DSWD.

Typhoon Odette (Rai) Early Recovery

• To support communities to recover from the impact of Typhoon Odette, WFP continued to implement food assistance for assets (FFA) activities to address immediate food gaps and rehabilitate preexisting assets, in line with the local government’s early recovery plans. So far, 14,500 participants produced more than 260,000 seedlings (such as banana, coconut, root crops, and diverse tree), rehabilitated 101 hectares of forest or coastal lines, 80 km of roads/trails and 289 other social infrastructures (such as health stations, schools, and shelter).

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

• WFP, in partnership with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), organised a workshop on 26-29 September on the formulation of a buy-back scheme for Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programmes, aligned with the Community-Based Procurement Process Manual of the Government.