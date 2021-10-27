WFP Philippines Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

15,000 households registered in the UN joint Anticipatory Action pilot project

2,900 people participating in Food Assistance for Assets activities in BARMM

US$ 1.8 m six-month net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• WFP supported the Government in its response to Typhon Jolina which affected 90,000 families in September according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). WFP provided six trucks which carried 10,000 family food packs from DSWD’s Visayas Disaster Response Center, in Cebu City, to affected areas. This support is made possible through a contribution from the United States (USAID).

Disaster Preparedness & Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP continued the registration of beneficiaries for the UN joint Anticipatory Action pilot which aims to support vulnerable populations prior to a disaster; 15,155 households were registered in Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes. WFP plans to register a total of 25,000 households who will receive cash assistance in case of an imminent extreme weather event, so they can take anticipatory actions to protect their food security and livelihoods. This joint UN agency project is funded by UN CERF and implemented by OCHA, FAO,

IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP.

• In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), WFP continued to work with the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) for the formulation of Local Climate Change Action Plans. In September, WFP conducted a workshop with 12 Local Government Units (LGUs) from Maguindanao,

Lanao del Sur and Basilan. The workshop aimed to support LGUs to develop quality plans that contain mitigation and adaptation measures and corresponding funding.

• To strengthen disaster preparedness, WFP supported the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to conduct regional events in Visayas and Mindanao on contingency planning and communications exercises. This follows the handover from WFP to DICT of vehicles equipped with an integrated communications system. The six sets have been deployed in May 2021 to emergency hotspots in the Philippines and are ready to be used in times of disaster to re-establish communication networks